Deadline soon for VW Charter Commission

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert City Council President Jon Tomlinson on Friday reminded city residents that anyone wanting to seek election to one of the 15 Charter Commission positions needs to submit a petition with the signatures of at least five registered voters by the end of business on Wednesday, August 4.

Tomlinson said that, while there are nearly the minimum number of people filing petitions, he would like to see anyone wanting to run for a commission seat be able to do so.

Anyone wanting more information can call Tomlinson at vwpres@gmail.com, Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis at vwward4@gmail.com, or Mayor Ken Markward at kmarkward@vanwert.org.