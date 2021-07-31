Pamela K. Utz

Pamela K. Utz died Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was 76. Beloved wife of the late Richard “Dick”. Loving mother of Eric (Cristina Buckley) and Ryan. Proud and adored grandmother of Lauren (Angelo Martini) and Alyssa. Cherished sister of the late Bob (Jane) Volk, Ray (Ona) Volk, and Jim (Sharon) Volk.

Memorial visitation Friday, August 27, from 2-8 p.m., at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road, Shelby Township, Michigan.