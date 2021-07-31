State’s sales tax holiday next weekend
Independent staff and submitted information
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will be August 6-8.
The holiday marks the weekend where Ohioans will not have to pay state sales and use taxes on clothing items, school supplies, and school instructional materials costing up to a certain price.
State lawmakers created the annual event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.
The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
- Clothing items priced at $75 or less
- School supplies priced at $20 or less
- School instructional materials priced at $20 or less
There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases as well.
For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://bit.ly/OHSalesTaxHoliday.
POSTED: 07/31/21 at 12:24 am. FILED UNDER: News