State’s sales tax holiday next weekend

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will be August 6-8.

The holiday marks the weekend where Ohioans will not have to pay state sales and use taxes on clothing items, school supplies, and school instructional materials costing up to a certain price.

State lawmakers created the annual event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.

The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing items priced at $75 or less

School supplies priced at $20 or less

School instructional materials priced at $20 or less

There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases as well.

For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://bit.ly/OHSalesTaxHoliday.