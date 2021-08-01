Habitat seeks house partner applications

Independent staff and submitted information

Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County announced that it will be accepting applications for a partner family. Applicant must meet the following criteria to be considered.

Family: The family can be a single person, or a family unit with more than one person.

Need: Habitat will consider the following factors: housing conditions that are physically inadequate, unsafe, overcrowded, expensive or any other applicable local factor. Homeowner partner selection is not limited to first-time homeowners. Partners cannot qualify for other/conventional mortgage financing.

Ability to pay: Applicants must have the ability to repay the zero percent mortgage. Family income cannot exceed 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). See figures below.

Willingness to partner: Applicants are required to put in no less than 200 hours of sweat equity per household, including 100 hours in construction, with appropriate accommodations made for partners with physical limitations in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Credit report and proof of income: Habitat will require partner family’s permission to run a Credit Bureau Report and must provide proof of income.

Families need to meet the following 2021 adjusted home income limits:

1 person, $27,900; 2 persons, $31,860; 3 persons, $35,820; 4 persons, $39,780; 5 persons, $43,020; 6 persons, $46,200; 7 persons, $49,380; 8 persons, $52,560.

Families interested in applying should email Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County to request an application. Applications will be accepted through August 31. Send requests to habitatvw@gmail.com.

Anyone who had previously applied will need to reapply as Habitat does not keep applications after a partner family is chosen.