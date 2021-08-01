Off Stage sets auditions for October play

Independent staff and submitted information

Off Stage Productions will be holding auditions for The Wild Women of Winedale by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten on Monday August 9, and Tuesday August 10. Auditions will be held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N Franklin St. in Van Wert, from 7-8 p.m. both days. Enter at Door 7. Best parking is straight in on the north driveway (the driveway farthest from Van Wert).

Performance dates will be October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 (also at Vantage Career Center). Directing this show will be Matt Krol and Travis Nihiser, who will be looking to cast seven females. No prior acting experience is required to try out.

This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives — the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia — Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows through the years, including the early demise of two of their husbands. And they really need each other now, as Fanny experiences an hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday, while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man — preferably a man with a house, since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.

These women’s lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants — especially them.

With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes, and their relationships so they can move their lives forward. Together, they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure.

This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to drive people wild with laughter and motivate them to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny’s Christmas china!

Scripts are available to check out prior to auditions, call or text 773.793.4456 or message Off Stage on Facebook if interested or for additional information.