KHDW groups do well at Nat’l Competition

Independent staff and submitted information

MASON — Dancers from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks attended Encore Talent Productions National Dance Competition in Mason at the end of June.

Dancers in Rhythm Nation include (front row, from the left) Maisee Short, Paiten Fuerst, Janie Trejo, Rilee Conrad, and Ellie Vining; (middle row) Sayler Wise, Alanna Knebel, Chloe Nielsen, Olivia Treece, and Finley Foster; (back row) Annie Renner, Emily Lichtle, Kaden Hohman and Addyson Dowler. KHDW photo

The best dance groups from the surrounding states competed at this competition. Many of the groups also brought home top overall high scores and Special Judges Awards. The jazz number performing to “Rhythm Nation” (at right) earned first overall in the teen large group division and was recognized in the “best of the best” and was then selected as the top winner of the entire competition, earning group members the title of National Champions 2021. The dance was choreographed by Kim Hohman and is instructed each week by Mrs. Hohman and Kylie Hohman.

Eight dance groups from KHDW earned a spot in the Best of the Best competition. The studio also had individual dancers qualify for the Best of the Best from the solo competition. Dancers in the mini division included Sydney Ross and Addy Young, with Young winning the title of Mini Miss Encore. Teens qualifying were Chloe Nielsen, Olivia Treece, and Annie Renner. The senior level dancers qualifying were Kaden Hohman and Ellie Vining, with Vining winning the title of Senior Miss Encore.

The dance studio is located at 11199 Van Wert-Decatur Road. For more information, contact the studio at 419.232.6505 or come to its open house on Tuesday, August 10, from 5-8 p.m.