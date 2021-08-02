Local woman dies in Putnam County crash

Van Wert Independent staff

CLOVERDALE — A Van Wert woman was killed in a single-car crash on Ohio 694 near Cloverdale in Putnam County on Monday.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dawn Luke, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at approximately 12:54 p.m. Monday. Her body was taken to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.

Investigating troopers reported that Luke was a rear-seat passenger in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven west on SR 694 by Bonnie Luke, 69, of Mendon. The vehicle veered off the right side of the highway, came back across the road, and veered off the left side of the road, where it overturned and struck a utility pole.

Both the driver and a front-seat passenger, Michael Luke, 69, also of Mendon, suffered non-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment. The driver by a Continental EMS squad and her passenger by Putnam County EMS squad.

According to the report, Dawn Luke was not wearing her safety belt and was thrown from the vehicle, resulting in her fatal injuries.

The Patrol was also assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Kalida Fire and EMS, the Kalida Police Department, Meyer’s Towing, the Putnam County Coroner’s Office, and American Electric Power.

The accident remains under investigation.