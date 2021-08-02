Ralph B. Bockey

Ralph B. Bockey, 72, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado, while doing what he loved most: vacationing with his grandkids. He was born September 8, 1948, in Lima, to Cletus and Josephine (Sager) Bockey, who both preceded him in death. On April 18, 1970, he married the love of his life, Jolene Klima. Together, they shared years of memories.

Ralph B. Bockey

A 1966 graduate of Delphos St John’s High School, Ralph went on to earn his degree from DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago. In 1971, he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served in the Med Company MEDDAC Unit stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas.

At 27, Ralph became an owner-operator OTR trucker, which he did for 25 years. He then went to work for five years at Gressel’s Produce in Delphos before retiring from Lakeview Farms after 18 years at the age of 63. His handle was “Spider”, his high school nickname. Along with his sons, Ralph also took care of his farm.

Ralph was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, a 3rd degree knight at Delphos Knights of Columbus Council 1362, a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 471 and the NRA.

Ralph was an outdoorsman who enjoyed elk hunting in Colorado, fishing, and deer hunting, particularly with his special dog, Charlie. He could often be found farming, gardening, and working in the shop.

Ralph often traveled and especially loved taking his grandchildren on vacation with him. His wife, children, and grandkids were the most important things to him and he cherished every minute spent with them.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jolene Bockey of Van Wert; three children, Andrew (Casie) Geiger) Bockey of Orrville, Doug (Anastasia Roberson) Bockey of Gomer, and Susan (Joseph) Tomassetti of Orrville; a brother, Edward (Justina) Bockey of Delphos; two sisters, Dorothy Schroeder of Glandorf and Elaine (Tom) Evans of Delphos; five grandchildren, Abigail, Emmalyn and Matthew Bockey, and Ashlynn and Caitlin Bockey; and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was also preceded in death by a brother, George Bockey; one sister, Pam Lauf; and a nephew, Todd Lauf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack, celebrant. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with a Rosary service at 7:30 that evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ralph’s memory may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children: https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.