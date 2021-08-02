Pigskin practice!

Two-a-day football practices are underway for the Crestview Knights and the defending Division IV state champion Van Wert Cougars. Both teams took to the practice field Monday morning to prepare for the upcoming season, which kicks off on Friday, August 20. Crestview will scrimmage Antwerp at home at 6 p.m. Friday night, while Van Wert will travel to Bellefontaine for a 6 p.m. quad scrimmage against the Chieftains, Allen East and Lima Central Catholic. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent