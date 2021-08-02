VW Health adds North clinic staff member

Independent staff and submitted information

Abby Evans

Van Wert Health announces the addition of Abbie Evans, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC), to its team at the Walk-in Clinic, located at Van Wert Health North.

Evans is board certified and a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses since 2017. She has previous experience with family medicine, women’s health, and obstetrics.

“We are very pleased to welcome Abbie Evans aboard at our walk-in clinic in Van Wert,” said Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope. “Since Van Wert Health North opened three years ago, we’ve set a standard for expert walk-in care with a primary focus on providing appropriate care in the right setting that is expedient and affordable.”

Located off U.S. 30, the Walk-in Clinic is open seven days a week, with extended hours during the week. For more information about the clinic and hours of operation, visit vanwerthealth.org or call 419.605.0850.