Wiffleball signup deadline approaching

Van Wert independent sports

The sign up deadline is rapidly approaching for the third annual Van Wert World Series of Wiffleball.

Teams will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the tournament will be held Saturday, August 7, at Jubilee Park. It will feature a round robin format and three divisions: ladies, rookie (incoming eighth graders and under) and major (freshman and over). The entry fee is $80 per game and each division will have a maximum of eight teams.

All proceeds will benefit Van Wert High School and youth softball.

Entry forms may be picked up at the Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service showroom, 650 W. Ervin Road, Van Wert.