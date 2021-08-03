2nd local woman dies in auto accident

Van Wert independent staff

A second Van Wert woman was killed Monday, this time in a multi-vehicle crash in Allen County’s Richland Township.

Linda Tuckerman, 75, of Van Wert, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body taken to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

According to investigating troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tuckerman was driving a 2013 Chrysler 300 at approximately 10:19 p.m. Monday and was backing onto the wrong side of Lincoln Highway from Cool Road when her car was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Brian Pogan, 37, of Pandora. Tuckerman’s vehicle was disabled while on the wrong side of the roadway, facing sideways. A 2021 Ford Explorer driven east on Lincoln Highway by David Regan, 26, of Lima, then struck Tuckerman, who was outside her vehicle at the time, as well as her car, killing Tuckerman and causing heavy damage to both the Explorer and Chrysler 300.

Regan sustained minor injuries in the crash, while Pogan and his passengers did not report any injuries.

The Patrol was also assisted at the scene by Miller’s Auto, which towed the Tuckerman and Regan vehicles; Able’s Towing, which towed the Pogan vehicle; Beaverdam Fire and EMS; the Bluffton Police Department.