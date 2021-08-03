FBI arrests VW man on child porn charge

Independent staff and submitted information

TOLEDO — A local man has been arrested by the FBI on child pornography charges following the execution of a search warrant at his son’s house, where Coy was living.

John Charles Coy, 71, will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Darrell A. Clay on Tuesday on a charge of receipt or distribution of child pornography. The arrest stems from an initial complaint received in November 2020 by the Marion Police Department alleging Coy had engaged in sex with a minor and had produced child sexual abuse material. Marion Police began an investigation and requested assistance from the Ohio BCI and FBI’s Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency.

As the investigation progressed, additional information about Coy’s alleged conduct with additional juvenile girls was received by law enforcement involving allegations of Coy taking and receiving photos of juvenile girls and engaging in sex with a young girl.

Over the last eight months, several state search warrants and subpoenas were issued on social media, cell phone service providers, and digital storage providers concerning accounts identified as being Coy’s. Multiple images of what is believed to be child pornography were obtained. On July 29, law enforcement officers searched the residence of Coy’s son, where Coy was living, and Coy was interviewed by investigators while the search was being conducted, all of which led to his subsequent arrest.

In addition to Coy’s arrest, investigators are encouraging anyone who has a child that has interacted with Coy and feels any of his actions could have been sexually inappropriate or an attempt to “groom” a minor for possible future sexual interaction, to contact the FBI at 877.324.6446. Coy is known to have coached juvenile female softball teams for several years in Marion and Van Wert counties and has also traveled as a truck driver in the region. He has also traveled on several occasions to the Philippines.

The FBI also commended the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Marion Police Department, and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and continued assistance in its investigation.