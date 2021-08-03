Jo Anne Medley

Jo Anne Medley, 81, of Payne, passed away peacefully in the late morning hours of Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

Jo Anne Medley

Jo Anne was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on March 24, 1940, a daughter of Edith (Gable) Gravit and Ronald Rawles, who both preceded her in death.

She was a beautiful woman, inside and out. Liked by many, disliked by few. She was a machine operator at Parker Hannifin in, New Haven, Indiana; quality control inspector at Harter Corporation in Sturgis, Michigan, and Van Wert and Sturgis Molded Products. She was a longtime member of the Sturgis Eagles. She loved gardening in her early years, but playing computer games was her go-to activity in recent years.

Jo Anne will be sadly missed by her children, Donald Meyers Jr., Sherri Schreiber, Lisa Holtz, and James Medley Jr.; her grandchildren; and great-grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald (Clinton) Rawles, and two sisters, Dorothy Donahue and Mary Huber.

Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Thurston Woods Park in Sturgis in a pavilion closest to the water tower. Barbeque will be served. Guests should bring a side dish to share and tableware.

Preferred memorials: Payne American Legion, P.O. Box 458, Payne, OH 45880.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.