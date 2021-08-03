The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

Jo Anne Medley

Jo Anne Medley, 81, of Payne, passed away peacefully in the late morning hours of Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

Jo Anne was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on March 24, 1940, a daughter of Edith (Gable) Gravit and Ronald Rawles, who both preceded her in death.

She was a beautiful woman, inside and out. Liked by many, disliked by few. She was a machine operator at Parker Hannifin in, New Haven, Indiana; quality control inspector at Harter Corporation in Sturgis, Michigan, and Van Wert and Sturgis Molded Products. She was a longtime member of the Sturgis Eagles. She loved gardening in her early years, but playing computer games was her go-to activity in recent years.

Jo Anne will be sadly missed by her children, Donald Meyers Jr., Sherri Schreiber, Lisa Holtz, and James Medley Jr.; her grandchildren; and great-grandchild.      

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald (Clinton) Rawles, and two sisters, Dorothy Donahue and Mary Huber.

Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Thurston Woods Park in Sturgis in a pavilion closest to the water tower. Barbeque will be served. Guests should bring a side dish to share and tableware.

Preferred memorials: Payne American Legion, P.O. Box 458, Payne, OH 45880.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.

