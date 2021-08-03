Random Thoughts: Hammons, NIL, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around the start of fall sports, Lincolnview boys basketball coach Brett Hammons, Quinn Ewers, and the Indianapolis Colts.

Fall sports

It was nice seeing fall sports teams practicing on Monday.

It won’t be long before things get underway. Regular season golf will start this week for some teams and football scrimmages will be held this weekend.

Look for various team previews and features in the upcoming days. We’ll also have our annual preseason football predictions for the Northwest Conference and the Western Buckeye League.

Later this month, Pigskin Pick’Em will return to the Sports page as well.

Brett Hammons

Please continue to keep Lincolnview boys basketball coach Brett Hammons in your thoughts and prayers.

Coach Hammons is starting what sounds like rather intense treatment for a Grade 3 Glioma.

There’s a Facebook page that has more information – it’s The New Game Plan – Updates on Brett. It has over 1,300 followers and I know the coach and his family appreciate the outpouring of support expressed on the page.

Quinn Ewers

You’ve probably heard that quarterback Quinn Ewers is bypassing his senior year of high school and will enroll early at Ohio State.

Apparently, he’s ready to cash in on his NIL (name, image, likeness) and multiple reports say any such deal could be worth in the range of $1 million.

I’m sorry, but I don’t think this is how NIL was supposed to work and this is exactly why I wasn’t a fan of it to start with. I don’t have a problem with collegiate student-athletes making some extra money off their NIL in addition to a full or partial scholarship, but this doesn’t seem right.

You can bet that at one or two OSU quarterbacks will be looking at Columbus in the rear view mirror sooner instead of later because of this. Yes, there’s talk that Ewers may redshirt, but I doubt he’s coming early to sit out a season.

The NCAA should shoulder much of the blame here. Instead of putting together a well-thought out set of rules, they dragged their feet for years then rushed to put something together.

Don’t misunderstand me – I’m not blaming Ewers here, although he probably should have returned for his senior season. If someone was waving $1 million in front of your face, wouldn’t you strongly consider taking it?

Colts

If you’re a Colts fan, ouch.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is having foot surgery and is reportedly out 5-12 weeks.

Here’s the thing about foot injuries – they always seem to take forever to heal properly. It would be surprising if he’s back in five weeks.

Now, you can argue that Wentz probably isn’t the savior at quarterback but he has experience, which is more than the other quarterbacks on the roster can say. Yes, Brett Hundley has a bit of experience but most likely isn’t the answer.

I’m guessing the team will be watching the waiver wire or working on some sort of trade for anyone that can at least not lose games.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.