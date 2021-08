Soup kitchen donation…

Van Wert’s First Presbyterian Church presented its 2021 church Mission Committee support check for $1,000 to the Lima Soup Kitchen. Volunteers from Van Wert help serve the noon lunch in Lima every month. Volunteers for this month were Angela Crosby, Evan Crosby, Ella Crosby, Emma Crosby, Jean Ringwald, Fred Early, and Louie Crow, who presented the check to soup kitchen director Randy Kimmel. photo provided