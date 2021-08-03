United Way announces Day of Caring events, activities

Vantage Career Center students and community volunteers help sort food donations in Vantage’s bus garage during the 2019 Day of Caring event. VW independent file photo

Independent staff and submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County announces that this year’s Day of Caring event will be held Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25.

In preparation for the event, food barrels will be placed at many industries and businesses throughout town during September. Members of the public will be able to donate anytime until Friday, September 24, when the barrels will be collected. Sorting will then take place on Saturday, September 25, at Vantage Career Center.

The goal for this year’s event is 50,000 food items. A collaboration will take place between local organizations and food will be disbursed between the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and Van Wert Cooperative Ministries food pantries.

The United Way will also be having its “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. During that event, United Way volunteers will collect top-needed pantry items from customers at Walmart entrance doors. Some people will shop for needed items and others will make cash donations that will be placed on account to allow the pantries to purchase food at the West Ohio Food Bank.

The annual Day of Caring Red Cross Blood Drive will also be held Friday, September 24, at Trinity Friends Church, with a goal of collecting 152 units of blood. The drive is held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Red Cross is partnering with Vantage Career Center again this year for this event.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 800.RED.CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “vwdoc”.

Also on Saturday, September 25, there will be a mobile food pantry distribution from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity Friends Church. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from Danfoss (formerly Eaton). Participants will be asked to show a valid photo ID.

“We hope you’ll join us at one or all of these events and take part in feeding our neighborhood,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith.

This year’s Community Partner is State Farm Agent Tisha Fast. A Community Partner is a company that has never had a campaign before and wants to volunteer in United Way events, and to share about United Way. The agency has committed to doing volunteer work and promoting the United Way.

In addition, those interested in volunteering can call the United Way office at 419.238.6689. #DoGood #LiveGood