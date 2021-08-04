BGSU student exhibit opens August 12

Next up? An impromptu exhibit will be opening August 12 featuring large format works by art students from Bowling Green State University — Varied Perspectives: explorations of atmosphere, diversity in education and life after a pandemic.

Large paintings from Bowling Green State University Art Students such as this one will be on exhibit beginning August 12 at the Wassenberg Art Center

Works by Etta Gallaway, Tiarra Tufts, and Isabel Wolke will be on exhibit and for sale through September 12. A free, public opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. August 12. Free appetizers, cash bar, and live music by Maxwell Park and Aeddon Cartwright.

Van Wert Manor and the Wass will be hosting a free, open to the public, outdoor movie on August 5 beginning around 8:30 (dusk)! The Sandlot will be featured including a themed craft table starting at 8 p.m. beverages for all and free popcorn! A large movie screen will be installed so grab your blanket or lawn chairs and join us for a giant outdoor movie night under the stars!

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Acrylic Painting with artist Mike Huffman: August 5,12, 26, and September 2, 6-9 p.m. Instructor: Mike Huffman. Learn the action techniques of this professional artist while developing your your own style. Cost is $55 WAC member price, $65 regular price. Supplies are required: 2) 16 x 20 canvasses available here for $6 each, our instructor recommends the following supplies available at most craft stores. Cadmium Red Medium, Cadmium Yellow Medium, Cobalt Blue, Permanent Green light, Mars Black, Titanium White, and Burnt Sienna. Brushes include No. 12 Flat, No. 10 Flat, No. 14 Round, No. 10 Filbert. Sign up soon, limited space available.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.