Haviland man pleads guilty to sex charges

Van Wert independent staff

Eight people appeared for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Sparrow, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of heroin and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Thursday, August 26.

Ethan Goff, 32, of Venedocia, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, beginning August 6, on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He received no credit for time served.

Four people also appeared on probation and bond violations.

Faith Sevitz, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing a drug test. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, August 30.

Brandon Potter, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violation his probation by failing to report his address and failing to following the instructions of the probation department. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 37 days already served. He was also terminated from community control.

Zach Dominique, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. He was re-released on a surety bond, with the requirement to report to probation every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 8.

Kitti Johnson, 34, of Van Wert, denied violating her bond by using drugs. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, August 6.

Dylan Kline, 22, of Haviland, was found to be competent to stand trial following an evaluation by Court Diagnostics in Toledo. He then changed his plea to guilty to one count each of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a felony of the fourth degree, and importuning, a fifth-degree felony offense. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 22.

Jeremy Dunbar, 24, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court and also requested, and was granted, more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 22. His bond was continued.