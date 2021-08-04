Lincolnview fall sports information

VW independent sports/submitted information

All Lincolnview Junior High and High School fall sports athletes and their parents should plan to attend the OHSAA pre-season meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 9,in the high school gym. Following the OHSAA portion of the meeting, athletes and parents will attend team meetings with their coaches. The Lincolnview Athletic Boosters will meet at 7:30 pm in the lecture hall.

Lincolnview Jr./Sr. High School will sell All-Sports Passes for the 2021-2022 school year in the high school office during school hours beginning August 3 and at the August 9 meetings.

Student All Sport Passes are valid for admission for all home regular season sporting events, including boys JV and varsity basketball. High school students and junior high students participating in a sport may attend all home regular season sporting events in that current season (with the exception of boys JV and varsity basketball) with no admission charge. They must sign in on a pass sheet. Adult All-Sport Passes are not valid for boys JV/varsity basketball games. Student passes are $55 and adult passes are $50.

Tickets prices for Lincolnview sporting events are as follows:

Boys basketball season ticket: $60

Wrestling Invitational: Adult $8, Student $5

All varsity sports that do not have pre-sale: Adult $5, Student $4

All varsity sports that have a pre-sale:

Pre-Sale Adult $5

Pre-Sale Student $4

All Tickets at Door $7

JV only contests: Adult $3, Student $2

All junior high sports and freshman basketball: Adult $4, Student $3