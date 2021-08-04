Summer Food Program ends…

The YWCA of Van Wert County has successfully completed the 26th year of its Summer Food Program. This summer’s program ran from June 7 through July 30 and was free for all children to attend. In addition to serving 5,106 meals over the eight weeks, the YWCA was also able to provide recreational activities, including, but not limited to, arts and crafts, gardening, science experiments, a talent show, field trips, and guest speakers. The YWCA especially thanked this year’s sponsors and partners for their continued support of the program and staff members are already looking forward to next summer’s program. The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. YWCA photo