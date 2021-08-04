Teachers learn about local business issues

Independent staff and submitted information

In late June, 20 local (preschool, elementary, middle school, and high school) educators gathered for the annual weeklong Education on Location course. The Ashland University-sanctioned course offers continuing education units required by the Ohio Department of Education, as well as optional credit hours towards a degree.

Teachers learn about sutures at Van Wert Health. photos provided

The local event was coordinated by the county Business Advisory Council and Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation and was supported financially by Crown, Van Wert Health, Central Insurance Companies, the Van Wert County Foundation, and Braun Ambulances.

The goal of the week was to inform teachers about local career opportunities for the students they teach. By touring Van Wert Health, Cooper Farms, Alliance Automation, GKN, the Crown Training Center in Fort Loramie, and National Door & Trim, and hearing from professionals at Alexander & Bebout, Braun Ambulances, Kenn Feld Group, Central Mutual, the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, and the County Foundation, attendees gained insight into the products and services of local companies. More importantly, they gained an understanding of the vast number of local jobs for engineers, medical professionals, skilled trades people, logistics, and lab scientists.

A desired outcome is that teachers use the information provided to enlighten and prepare students for their journey towards a successful career. Doing so is something that Ashley Breese, a fourth-grade teacher at Van Wert Elementary School, agrees is crucial to students’ success.

“I want to help my students develop professional behaviors to enable them to be successful members of the workforce and the community, as well as expose them to the resources and business opportunities available to them here in Van Wert so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” she noted.

In addition to the tours and talks, teachers learned about the “soft skills” businesses want to see in their employees. Dependability and customer service, communication, and critical thinking skills are among the top traits employers say they need in order for success and longevity of their employees.

Many jobs (including engineering positions at Alliance Automation) do not require a degree to hire in. Employers like Braun, National Door & Trim, Trucent Renewable Chemicals, and Alexander & Bebout need those willing to learn and strive to grow with the company, often leading to becoming an industry expert and, many times, receiving financial assistance for certifications and degrees obtained as they work.

Teachers who participated in the event eat lunch on the stage of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Required from attendees was a write-up of takeaways and how educators will apply the information in the classroom, with some of the comments listed below:

–Braun and National Door & Trim need employees who know how to use measuring devices, like tape measures. I will find ways to use tape measures within existing labs in the science curriculum. Central Mutual, Alliance Automation, and Cooper Farms need computer programmers. In the future, I will tie the points in my pre-engineering and computer science instruction to the needs of these employers. I am excited to share my experiences from this week. I can provide my students with more real-life examples in answer to “when will I ever use this?”

–When [my students] study metal sculpting, we will be talking about skills the artist uses to create the piece. Tie in: Some jobs welders could have locally include welding tables and other components at Alliance Automation, welding parts on a lift truck at Crown, and welding a new processing line at Cooper Farms.

–I integrate educational board games into our class time. In comparison to most of their exposure which is digital, boardgames allow students to practice reading directions, teaching others to play, troubleshooting unknowns about the game, and partnering with others toward a common goal. These are skills employers are looking for. I am developing a “life plan” for my students. The plan will include results from surveys indicating learning style as well as strengths, struggles, career goals and interest/aptitude test results. I will involve adult professionals in tailoring the students’ portfolios, giving feedback on listed skills acquired earlier in their high school career (as compared to traditional portfolios).

–As a result of conversations with our middle schoolers, we must be able to connect employers with these students before they enter high school for internships, co-ops, or even work-study arrangements. When we help grow the population of students that care more about their own learning pathways than fulfilling tasks, we will help foster and develop more young adults that want to make Van Wert county their long-term location for career and community participation.”

–One of the biggest takeaways is that kids don’t need to go away to college to be successful. We heard from employers who want to promote from within, offer tuition reimbursement and even pay engineers with mechanical aptitude and experience who don’t have an engineering degree. I want to implement an attendance award program for students and even request local businesses to provide incentives. I can highlight different kids in my classroom — most improved, hardest working, team player, problem solver, communication, most engaged — to highlight the important soft skills employers are looking for.”

–People with a willingness to learn and work hard can be successful without accruing large college debt. Employers are willing to provide the training for these great careers when the worker brings these soft skills to the table.

–Students are paid in Cougar Cash for completing required tasks. Class managers check with students making sure the job is done to expectation and daily report to me and to our class bankers. I show students www.vanwertworks.com to give them exposure to real life job posts. I match students’ interests with real jobs. A student who loves to climb trees got connected with a worker who climbs windmills for a living. They became pen pals for the school year.

–Students have many paths to success in today’s working world. Vantage is a high-tech, in-demand career center that trains students in preparation for an almost endless number of high paying, highly esteemed jobs. Students who have proven themselves to be accountable in the classroom are given the opportunity to work part time during the school day at a local business and try out that career. This is a win-win for the student and the employer.

–Career Education Opportunity also allows seniors to leave for part of the school day and work at a local business. Students are expected to fulfill all the duties and responsibilities given to them just as they would if they were a full-time employee. “Kids get professional experience in a work environment and determine if this path is a good one for them to pursue after graduation,” according to program manager Kerry Koontz. “Some of the best success stories of the program weren’t the ones where a student fell in love with the career and went on to become a professional in the field (although in many situations, this is the case), but the kids who tried a career they thought they wanted and discovered they hated it.”

–I will begin awarding students who earn 100 percent participation points each week. Like an attendance bonus in the adult workplace, students can use points to purchase treats and trinkets and enter raffles for bigger prizes (like a bike).

–Employers value workers who can analyze problems and come up with solutions. Workers are needed who are able to solve problems and adapt to customer demands. I can help develop this skill by allowing students to struggle more when a process goes awry. I can guide them to apply what they know from other areas (math, science, reading, hobbies, past experience) so they come up with solutions.

–Education on Location has helped me reflect on my teaching practices and provided me with an increased awareness of how I can connect my students with the local business community and help better prepare them for productive careers.

For more information contact Workforce Development Manager Jane Schmid at Van Wert Area Economic Development, 145 E Main St. in Van Wert, at 419.238.2999 or jschmid@vanwerted.com.