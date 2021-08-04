‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage of The Niswonger

The Toledo Ballet Theatre is bringing The Nutcracker to Van Wert this December. photo provided

Independent staff and submitted information

Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, performed by The Ballet Theatre of Toledo, returns to Van Wert to deliver a magical performance sprinkled with sugarplum fairy dust and sublime nostalgia.

Presented by Jim and Mary Pope, The Nutcracker will set the perfect tone for family Christmas memory-making on Saturday, December 11, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Early buying opportunities for members begin now with tickets starting at $22. Tickets are available to the public on Wednesday, August 25.

Christmas is a treasured time at the Niswonger as families throughout the region steal away from the hustle and bustle and relax together for entertainment from the Niswonger stage of inspiration.

The Nutcracker, performed by The Ballet Theatre of Toledo. is a lavish and spectacular ballet choreographed by Nigel Burgoine. The music and movement will keep audience members on the edge of their seats with some unexpected surprises from the original classic. Grandparents and parents alike can delight the family with a night of seasonal artistry filled with Sugar Plum Fairies and oh-so-sweet memories.

Annual Sponsors supporting the revival of live entertainment in Van Wert are Central Insurance Companies, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

Van Wert Live event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office by phone at 419.238.6722 or in person from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, presenting Van Wert Live events, is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The VWAPAF headquarters and box office are at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.