VW Health seeking health survey takers

Independent staff and submitted information

Just a reminder that local residents have the opportunity to participate in a valuable community health needs survey hosted by Van Wert Health.

The online survey will ask basic questions about a person’s health, what makes being healthy easy or hard, and how the community is supporting people’s health.

The information collected will inform how Van Wert Health will direct its energy and resources to meet the complex healthcare needs of the community, as well as inspire innovative models designed to unite efforts to provide high-quality care, increasing access to care, and achieving improved health outcomes for all.

The public is invited to provide feedback through the online survey, which is open until August 18. All ages are welcome to participate and all responses are confidential. The survey is available at vanwerthealth.org/chna.

For additional information or questions about the survey, contact Van Wert Health at 419.232.5283 or via email at info@vanwerthealth.org.