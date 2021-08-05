Franklin Dale Scott

Franklin Dale Scott, 86, of Spencer, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Home.

Franklin Dale Scott

Frank was born January 28, 1935, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of Franklin D. and Williamina D. Scott, who both preceded him in death. When he was in the fourth grade, the family moved to North Riverside, Illinois. Frank completed his elementary schooling and junior high years in Toledo and Warrenville, New Jersey. In 1949, the family moved to Van Wert, where Frank graduated from Van Wert High School in 1953. He went on to attend Ohio University in Athens.

On June 10, 1956, Frank married his high school sweetheart, Jerry Ann Halliwell, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert. Frank and Jerry returned to New Britain, Connecticut, to live until 1966. They were blessed with three children, Franklin III “Scotty”, Michael Leroy, and Cynthia Ann “Cindy”.

Frank worked for one year at the Borden’s Cheese Factory, Tubular Product Inc., as a production control manager, Warner Swasey Company as an expediter, Teleflex Company as a production control manager, and finally retired from Eaton Corporation in Spencer in the production control department after more than 23 years. After retirement, Frank had the pleasure of working part-time for Warner Funeral Home for many years until his health declined. One of his “fun things to do” was selling various products at the Clay County Fair.

Frank accepted the Lord in April of 1956 and had been serving Him ever since. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Spencer, serving on the Mission and Deacon Boards as a member and chairman, working with the AWANA program, teaching Sunday school, and serving on the Social, Reception and Nominating committees. Frank and Jerry also served as a youth sponsor.

Frank coined the name “GOF,” meaning Good Ol’ Frank, and, boy, was he. If you would drive down his street in the summer, you would see him mowing the whole neighborhood and, in the winter, he would snow-blow the whole block. He enjoyed serving Meals on Wheels and caring for people in the church, but his greatest joy in life, next to having a loving and caring wife, was watching his children and grandchildren grow and succeed in all that they do. Frank was his grandchildren’s No. 1 fan! He would always end his conversation with: “Just Remember, GLY” (Grandpa Loves You).

Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Jerry, of 65 years; one son, Michael (Maralee) of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; a daughter, Cindy Glover (Allen Glover) of Arnolds Park, Iowa; six grandchildren, Austin (Sara) Glover of West Des Moines, Iowa, Scott (Samantha) Glover of Dubuque, Iowa, Derek (Molly Rossbach) Scott of Winona, Minnesota, Hannah Scott of Chicago, Illinois, and Taylor (Kevin) Martinson and Anna Glover, both of Rochester, Minnesota; two great-grandchildren, Collette “CiCi” and Asher Glover; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is also preceded in death by one son, Franklin III; a sister, Margaret Pontius; his father and mother-in-law; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and his favorite “grand-puppy”, Bo.

Frank would like to leave one thought behind for all of us to consider as they pass through life on earth. In Proverbs 3:5-6 it says: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths”.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, at First Baptist Church in Spencer, Iowa, with Pastors Jon Pausley and Curtis Batschelet officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Spencer.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church or St. Luke Lutheran Home, both in Spencer, Iowa.

The family would like to extend their great appreciation to St. Luke Lutheran Home and Dr. Witt for their excellent care of Frank these past couple of years.