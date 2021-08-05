MP man arrested on felony indictment

Independent staff and submitted information

Dale Gear

MIDDLE POINT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a man on a secret indictment on Thursday.

Sheriff Riggenbach reported that deputies arrested Dale H. Gear, 57, at 304 S. Adams Street in Middle Point.

The indictment handed down by the Van Wert County Grand Jury charged Gear with tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Gear was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. A bond hearing was held later Thursday and Gear was subsequently released.