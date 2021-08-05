Salvation Army serves up chicken dinners

Independent staff and submitted information

Every Wednesday the Salvation Army, along with its staff and faithful volunteers, serves free take-out meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and recipients don’t even have to leave their car.

Major Deborah Weigner of the Salvation Army Van Wert County serves up a barbecue chicken dinner. United Way photo

When a vehicle pulls up, someone will greet those in the vehicle at their window and ask how many meals they need. This past Wednesday, anyone who picked up a meal got a special surprise as the team served up barbecue chicken dinners that included half a chicken, baked beans, applesauce, a roll, a drink, and a candy bar for dessert.

“Coming to a new city and still trying to get established, we had to jump on the opportunity to give our people a special dinner, said Major Deborah Weigner of the Salvation Army. It’s a blessing to be able to give back to such a giving community.”

When Major Henry and Deborah Weigner were contacted by another area Salvation Army and asked if they wanted the chicken halves, they quickly stepped up to the plate to make it happen. Major Henry Weigner worked through the evening the night before, cutting up the chicken halves and preparing them for the Van Wert County Fire Department, which agreed to cook them. In the first hour, the team proudly served 180 dinners and ended up running out just before 1 p.m.

In addition to the chicken dinners, the Salvation Army has also been receiving donations of sweet corn from local farmers, so everyone that came for a meal also got a bag of fresh sweet corn to take home.

The Salvation Army is a United Way partner agency. To learn more about these events and stay up to date on other events that United Way agencies are offering, visit www.unitedwayvanwert.org or call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.