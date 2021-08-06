Area Lincoln Highway chapter to meet

Independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — The Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 12, for its monthly meeting and dinner at Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ in Convoy.

At 7 p.m., association members will meet in the newly restored Convoy Opera House for a short business meeting. Following the meeting, the group will be entertained in Bluegrass style by Lincoln Highway friends.

The entertainment is free and everyone is welcome.

Association members are also reminded that the Lincoln Highway Yard Sale is August 12-14.