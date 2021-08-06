Cougars and Knights set to scrimmage

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert High School varsity football team will host the Crestview Knights on Friday, August 13, in the final preseason scrimmage before the two open the regular season on Friday, August 20.

The gates at Eggerss Stadium will open at 5:15 p.m. with the start time scheduled for 6 p.m. This is a time change from the previously scheduled time of 7 p.m. Admission for the scrimmage is $4, with all tickets being sold at the gate. Season passes will not honored for this event and the game does not count as a regular season contest for either school.

If you had football season tickets in 2019 and you are keeping the same seats, you may pick them up during the scrimmage at the tent on the visitor side.

The Van Wert football parents will be running a concession stand from a tent at the south end of Eggerss Stadium. They will have sandwiches, drinks, and candy available.

Both teams will open the regular season on the road the following Friday, with Van Wert traveling to Bryan and Crestview playing at Parkway.