C’view schools list school opening info

Independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Middle School and High School community is excited to begin the 2021-22 school year! Crestview high school and middle school students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules on August 11 and 13, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the student services office.

During this time, middle school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee).

High school students may also pay fees and pick up their laptops ($25) during scheduled pick-up times. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, August 16. All other high school student fees will be accessed after August 25, the last day for possible high school schedule changes.

For fee payment, parents who utilize the EZPay credit card/online payment program will incur a 4 percent convenience fee accessed by EZPay.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and Crestview High School is now underway weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the student services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100, extension 6000.

Registration is also open to complete beginning of the year forms. Access to district’s new platform, Final Forms, is available with the link sent to parents via email. Final Form access can also be found at www.crestviewknights.com>Parent Resources>Final Forms>Final Forms>Parent Login>Never logged in?

For incoming sixth-grade middle school students, orientation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, at 6:30 p.m. Laptops will be distributed to sixth-graders on the first day of school. Parents will be mailed and emailed with further information this week.

The first day of school for students will be on Wednesday, August 18, starting at 8 a.m.