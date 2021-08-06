Friday Flashback: L’view golfers win NWC

Note: The latest installment of the Friday Flashback takes us back to September of 2015, when Lincolnview clinched the Northwest Conference golf championship by a wide margin, and a Lancer golfer finished as the tournament medalist. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — The Lincolnview boys won the 18-hole Northwest Conference golf tournament played at Country Acres Golf Club in dominating fashion. The first-place tournament finish also clinched the overall 2015 conference golf championship for the Lancers.

The Lancers had a team total of 324 to defeat tournament runner-up Allen East (357) by 33 strokes. Other tournament team totals were Paulding (373), Spencerville (392), Crestview (395), Columbus Grove (409), Delphos Jefferson (424), Ada (537). Bluffton participated and did not receive a team score.

Lincolnview golfer Joshah Rager, a junior, holds the plaques he earned as tournament medalist the Northwest Conference “Player of the Year.” (photo submitted)

Lincolnview junior Joshah Rager was the tournament medalist with a 1-under par score of 71 — 10 strokes better than his nearest competitor, Allen East’s Kayne Richardson, who finished as runner-up with an 81. Third place went to Braden Evans of Lincolnview, who shot an 83.

Following Thursday’s play, the tournament finish for league schools was combined with their regular season finish to determine the final golf standings for the NWC for 2015. Lincolnview won both the regular season and tournament and took first place with a perfect 18 points. Allen East was second in the conference with 16 points. Paulding had the third-place finish with a total of 14 points, while the other schools’ order of conference finish was as follows: Spencerville (11.5), Crestview (10.5), Columbus Grove (8), Delphos Jefferson (6), Ada (3.5) and Bluffton (2.5)

Following Thursday’s action, the NWC also presented its All-Conference Awards for 2015.

The coaches voted Daryl Dowdy of Lincolnview as “Coach of the Year”, while Rager earned “Player of the Year” honors for the second straight year by virtue of points earned during each regular season match.

Rager was joined on the NWC First Team by Richardson, Aaron Belcher of Bluffton, Mitchell Youngpeter of Spencerville, Parker Frey of Allen East, Connor Lautzenheiser of Crestview and Cade McGarvey of Paulding.

Tournament team and individual scores

Lincolnview (324) – Joshah Rager, 71; Braden Evans, 83; Derek Youtsey, 84; Ryan Moody, 86.

Allen East (357) – Kayne Richardson, 81; Harrison Kill, 83; Parker Frey, 86; Grant Whitley, 97.

Paulding (363) – Ethan Domonique, 85; Fletcher Cook, 91; Westin Phlipot, 97; Cade McGarvey, 100.

Spencerville (392) – Mitchell Youngpeter, 86; Brian Wood, 94; Collin Davis, 102; Alex Gallman, 110.

Crestview (395) – Connor Lautzenheiser, 84; Caleb Myers, 101; Colton Lautzenheiser, 104; Ronnie Schumm, 106.

Columbus Grove (409) – Jacob Oglesbee, 98; Noah Oglesbee, 101; Kyle Welty, 103; Logan Malsam, 107.

Delphos Jefferson (424) – Andrew Foust, 93; Tristan Moore, 109; Alex Theobald and Evan Mox, 111.

Ada (537) – Cade Mullins, 112; Taylor Ramey, 125; Rob Allison, 147; Brice Ferguson, 153.

Bluffton (no team score) – Aaron Belcher, 84; Tyler McLaughlin, 111; Jared Metzger, 133; Jordan Siefer, 144.