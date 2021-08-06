Janet D. Becker

Janet D. Becker, 87, of Van Wert, died at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born December 4, 1933, in Spencerville, the daughter of Carl and Mary (Masters) Rhoades, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert “Bob” Becker on May 11, 1952, and he died December 20, 1999.

She is survived by her children, Lori Becker of Van Wert and Alan (Dawn) Becker of Bradenton, Florida; four grandchildren, Michael (Keri) Kasza of Bowling Green, Adam (Mandy) Becker of Lutz, Florida, Ryan Becker of New Port Richey, Florida, and Ciara (Jordan) Becker of Van Wert; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Owen, Ian, Bexlea, and Theo; a brother, Mike (Sandy) Rhoades of Toledo; and one sister-in-Law, Marcia Stevens.

Janet was a longtime employee of First Federal Savings and Loan of Van Wert. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178 of Van Wert. She loved all of her family and their times together. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and being with her “Bingo family.”

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Tim Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.