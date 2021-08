Lancer golfers open season with ‘W’

Van Wert independent sports

Grant Glossett shot a 37 to lead Lincolnview to a 163-178 boys golf win over Wayne Trace in Thursday’s season opener at Hickory Sticks.

Evan Miller fired a 41, followed closely by Landon Price (42), Avery Slusher (43) and Luke Bollenbacher (45).

The Lancers are scheduled to return to action Monday at the Wauseon Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.