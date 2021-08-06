L’view has start of school, open house info

Independent staff and submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will be holding its annual “Open House” on Monday, August 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. This evening serves as an open house for parents and students K-12 to visit classrooms, meet teachers, and bring supplies to the school.

Pick-up for class schedules for students in grades 7-12 will occur from Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 13, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Students may also pick up their schedules during open house on August 16.

First day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, and those new to the Lincolnview school district who have not yet scheduled classes for the upcoming school year need to come to the District office at 15945 Middle Point Road in Van Wert or call 419.968.2226 for more information and to register.

The K-6 elementary school supply and junior high school supply lists are posted on the district website www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us (click on “Documents and Information”).

Some other information of note: