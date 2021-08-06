VW Boosters to host Meet the Team Night

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert Cougar Athletic Booster Club is excited to announce the upcoming Meet the Teams bonfire.

It’ll be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at the John Brown soccer field. The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to come out and meet the Van Wert High School fall sports teams and coaches.

“We are so excited about the upcoming fall sports season and wanted to give community members a chance to show their support and Cougar Pride,” Van Wert Cougar Athletic Club Booster President Michelle Gunter said. “We hope to see lots of fans there cheering on all of our student athletes.”