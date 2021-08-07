Braun debuts ambulance air bag system

Independent staff and submitted information

This past week, Braun Ambulances debuted its newest ambulance safety innovation at FDIC International 2021. The IMPACT Airbag System using IMMI’s RollTek™ technology includes strategically placed airbags, progressive resistance padding, and advanced seating restraints to enhance occupant protection. The innovation will be available as an option on select Braun ambulance models, with plans to enhance and expand the offering in the coming months. FDIC 2021 attendees can check out the IMPACT Airbag System on display in booth #5638. Those not attending the tradeshow can learn more at BraunAmbulances.com.

“We are excited to show off the next evolution in ambulance safety by debuting the IMPACT Airbag System with RollTek™ technology at FDIC 2021,” says Chad Brown, vice president of U.S. sales for Demers Braun Crestline. “We have been working steadily on this innovation, waiting for just the right moment to release it, and now here we are at FDIC. FDIC is the largest tradeshow we attend annually, but this year it holds special significance as the first time we have been able to gather since before the pandemic.

“Launching the IMPACT Airbag System at FDIC allowed us to host a special unveiling for our dealer partners yesterday at CAPE (Center for Advanced Product Evaluation), which is the only crash test facility of its kind in the world,” Brown added. “We look forward to connecting one-on-one with tradeshow attendees over the next few days to walk them through the system in-person and to get their feedback.”

Short for Interior Module Protection and Collision Technology, the IMPACT Airbag System is an ambulance safety option focused on enhancing occupant protection in every seating position in the module. Leveraging IMMI’s RollTek™ technology and tested through the Center for Advanced Product Evaluation (CAPE), strategically placed airbags deploy in the event of a side impact-induced rollover collision. The system calculates the angle of the vehicle and the speed at which it is rolling to determine when to deploy airbag restraints.

Airbags are located by the attendant seat, CPR seat, and squad bench for protection.

The airbags are used in conjunction with additional, energy absorption padding at head strike points. A multi-density foam pad is located forward of the CPR seat position. A single-density foam with increased energy absorption is positioned in the action area. In addition, advanced seating restraints are available for customers to select the best option for their needs. Staying safely belted is a critical component in ensuring other safety features inside an ambulance engage correctly to protect occupants in the event of an accident.