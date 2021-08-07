Patriots to discuss Critical Race Theory

Independent staff and submitted information

What is “Critical Race Theory” (CRT), and how does it affect Americans? According to Kimberle Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist, CRT is “an approach to grappling with a history of White(sic) supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it”.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about “anti-racism curriculums in classrooms. She responded: “The President believes that in our history, there are many dark moments. And there is not just slavery and racism in our history, there is systemicracism that is still impacting society today.”

Critical Race Theory supporters use words like “equity”, “social justice”, “diversity”, and “inclusion”. UCLA law professor and critical race theorist Cheryl Harris has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth, and redistributing them along racial lines. National Education President Becky Pringle says It’s the type of teaching that “imparts honesty about who we are, integrity in how we treat others, and courage to do what’s right”. Pringle, president of the NEA.

Opponents to CRT call it “neo-Marxism”, claiming that equity is very different from equality — the principle proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, defended in the Civil War, and codified with the 14th and 15th Amendments, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Equality is explicitly rejected by CRT proponents, who say it provides “camouflage” for white supremacy, patriarchy, and oppression.

Come to the Heartland Patriot Meeting on Tuesday, August 10 ,at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert as this controversial topic already affecting some school systems is discussed. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.