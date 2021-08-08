Eileen L. Sponsel

Eileen L. Barnes Sponsel, 87, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Gardens of Celina.

She was born May 27, 1934 in Buckland, the daughter of the late John D. and Sylvia H. Bowers Richardson. In 1952 she married Neal M. Barnes who died in 1960. In 1966 she married Rev. Walter E. Sponsel who passed away in 1969.

She is survived by two son: Steven M. (Jane) Barnes of Celina and Timothy N. (Jennifer) Barnes of St. Marys; ten grandchildren: Heather (Jeff) Davis and Stacy Barnes, both of Lima; Amanda Hensley of Van Wert; Kelsey Barnes of Anna; Luke (Rina) Brigham of Norfolk, Virginia; Seth (Abby) Brigham of St. Marys; Adam Barnes of Denver, Colorado; Lauren (Brandon) Craft and Josh (Sydney) Barnes, both of St. Marys; Jennifer (Nate) Price of Columbus Grove; 20 great grandchildren and sister-in-law Mary Donna Richardson of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by her son William E. “Bill” Barnes and brother John J. Richardson.

After losing her husband Neal, Eileen began her journey back to Spencerville to raise her three sons, where she purchased her home and lived there for nearly 60 years. Eileen began serving our Lord and Savior in 1961 where she and her three sons settled into the Spencerville First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school, played the piano and organ, was a life-long and active member of the church. She was a 1952 graduate of Spencerville High School, worked as a medical secretary, a monitor at Spencerville High School, and an events director at Lima Manor. She loved being with her family and her church family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

With COVID-19 still being with us, the family requests that, those who can wear a mask and try to social distance during visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Gideons.

