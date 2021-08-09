Big Brass coming to Van Wert

Feel Good Fridays for 2021 end with some big brass!

It has been a summer of musical memories in Fountain Park as every Friday was a different genre. Guests from all ages enjoyed diverse selections from Ragtime favorites to Arena Show Rock hits. Here we are with one final Friday to celebrate free music in Fountain Park made possible by the Van Wert County Foundation. How fitting that the return of Old Crown Brass will triumphantly close the summer series with great flourish.

The Old Crown Brass Band was founded in 2007 and has become one of Fort Wayne, Indiana’s premier performing ensembles. The band is a traditional British brass band and plays all styles of music. The 32-piece brass and percussion ensemble is made up of members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, local music educators, and freelance musicians. All members of the band are non-compensated and share a passion for brass band music. While conforming to the model of the traditional British brass band, the band programs all types of music including marches, jazz arrangements, show and movie scores, and orchestral transcriptions. The band also has formed a separate performing ensemble known as the “Black Swamp Ten.”

The Old Crown Brass will perform in Van Wert this Friday.

The band has received numerous honors including first place in the open section of the 2014 and 2015 North American Brass Band Association Championships. The Band moved up into the third section of the 2016 Championships and received third place honors. The band repeated the third-place honors in 2017 and in 2018. In 2019, the band won first place in the third section. The Old Crown Brass Band was a featured ensemble at the 2010 and 2018 Indiana Music Educators Conference. The Old Crown Brass Band has served as host band for the North American Brass Band Association Championships since 2015.

Old Crown Brass Band has welcomed guest soloists: trumpeter Tim Zimmerman, trumpeter Rex Richardson, trombonist Adam Johnson, and the Synergy Brass Quintet. In 2015 the band also enjoyed sharing a program during a joint concert with the award-winning Stavanger Brass Band from Norway.

The band has enjoyed having several conductors through the years but is currently led by a team of two conductors who are also playing members of the ensemble. T.J. Faur (cornet) and Tony Alessandrini (trombone) are currently serving as co-conductors of the Old Crown Brass Band.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fountain Park, weather permitting. The determination for a change of venue due to rain will be made by 5 p.m. on Thursday. Please tune into the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for the concert location. We look forward to celebrating the gift of music with you this Feel Good Friday in Van Wert.