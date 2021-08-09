Lois Poling

Our beloved matriarch, Lois Poling, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Findlay, Ohio after 101 extraordinary years on earth. A longtime resident of Van Wert, she lived the last five years at Sunrise in Findlay.

She was born on April 7, 1920 to Lula Ann (Rangeler) Presler and James Lawrence Presler in Vanlue. She was the middle child of five siblings: Clyde Presler, Dorcus Snyder, Ruth Dasher, and Nora Presler, all deceased. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, William R. Poling, with whom she enjoyed 49 years of wedded bliss, from June 12, 1941 until his death in 1989.

Lois grew up in Van Wert and lived most of her 101 years on farms in the area. In school she was an outstanding student and trumpet player, graduating from Van Wert High School in 1938. After graduation, she began what would prove to be a long, fulfilling life on the farm with Bill by her side.

Full of energy from birth until death, she accomplished so many things both in her home and in the community. The years spent raising her family provided her with ample opportunities to hone her exceptional skills that include cooking, gardening, and sewing. No one ever left her kitchen hungry. In addition to her hard work on the farm, she dedicated herself to 4-H, YWCA and Lady Board of Van Wert Hospital. She always had time to help anyone in need and found her purpose in caring for others.

Lois witnessed enormous change during her life. She worked tirelessly for her family and community and used her God-given talents to make a positive difference in the world. Truly a life well-lived.

She was the loving mother of Ann (Tom-deceased) Buis, Tom Poling, Susan-deceased (Doug) Hemlepp and Don (Susan-deceased) Poling; Grandma Loie to Pamela (Tim) Stumpp, Doug (Jade) Hemlepp, Susan (Ryan Hensley) Bright, Jeffrey Hemlepp, Matt (Maggie) Poling, and Jane (Eric) Vatterott; cherished great-grandma of 14, and great-great grandma of four. Lois leaves a legacy of faith and love, combined with old-fashioned values that are treasured by all of her offspring. Faith, family, and farm were at the core of all she shared with those who knew her.

Services will be held at Pleasant Chapel Methodist Church in Van Wert on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The family will greet visitors from 1:30-2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

Preferred memorials: Bridge Home Health and Hospice of Findlay.

To share in Lois’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

The family wishes to thank all of the caring staff at Sunrise in Findlay and Bridge Home Health and Hospice for providing outstanding services to Lois. Thank you to all who brightened her last years with candy, songs, cards, pictures and hugs.