Urban Shumaker

Urban Dennis “Shuy” Shumaker, 78, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at his residence.

He was born August 21, 1942, to Paul and Esther (Clement) Shumaker, who preceded him in death.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a graduate of Delphos St. John’s. Urban served in the National Guard and had held duties of head cook. He truly enjoyed that role at summer camp at Camp Grayling. He was also a member of numerous civic organizations throughout the community.

He was most remembered for his 40 years spent officiating athletic events and he enjoyed every minute of it. He was never biased in his judgments even though he was known to upset the spectators a time or two.

Urban was a lifetime farmer and also ran a sporting goods store. He also held many numerous part-time jobs throughout the community. His antique John Deere 720 tractor was his pride and joy. He was an independent and opinionated individual. Anyone that truly got to know him knew he had a compassionate heart. He was well liked by many.

Shuy is survived by three sisters, Mariella (Eugene) Meyer of Findlay, Emily Kleman of Van Wert, and Lenore (Mike) Brooker; a sister-in-law, Dolores Shumaker, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William “Bill” Shumaker, and a brother-in-law, Paul Kleman.

Urban had numerous failing medical conditions and ailments. He was able to live at home with the care and support he received from a few of his local neighbors. He was truly grateful for their friendship and compassionate hearts. Shuy got his wish and was able to pass at his home.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery in Delphos. Friends may call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. A parish wake service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Preferred memorials: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.