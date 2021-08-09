VW drops tennis opener to Archbold

Van Wert independent sports

ARCHBOLD – Archbold swept Van Wert 5-0 in the girls’ tennis season opener for both teams on Saturday.

In a hard fought first singles match, Sophie Scramm defeated Van Wert’s Grace Lott 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, while at second singles, Mya Stuckey topped Natalie Benner 6-0, 6-2. Archbold’s Abbie Short defeated Mandy Buregna 7-5, 6-1 at third singles.

Katie Rosi and Gracie Wolf posted a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 first doubles win over Van Wert’s Livvi Quillen and Piper Pierce, while the second doubles team of Aubri Delaney and Hannah Warren defeated Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman in a close one, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The Lady Cougars will travel to bath for the Western Buckeye League opener next Monday.