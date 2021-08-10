BGSU student artwork opens on Thursday

Join us this Thursday at our next opening!

On August 12, 6 p.m. we are featuring large format works by art students from Bowling Green State University. The exhibit; Varied Perspectives: explorations of atmosphere, diversity in education and life after a pandemic. Works by Etta Gallaway, Tiarra Tufts and Isabel Wolke will be on exhibit and for sale through September 12. There will be free appetizers, a cash bar and live blues by Maxwell Park and Aeddon Cartwright.

How fun was that? Van Wert Manor and the Wass hosted a free, open to the public, outdoor movie last Thursday during our regular Art & Pint Nights. We showed the Sandlot and had a themed craft table. Thanks to all who came out! Look for more outdoor movie nights under the stars soon!

A sample of some of the artwork on view and for sale at the upcoming Varied Perspectives art exhibit at the Wassenberg Art Center.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m. – noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

There is still time to sign up for Acrylic Painting with artist Mike Huffman: August 5,12, 26, and September 2, 6–9 p.m. Instructor: Mike Huffman. Learn the action techniques of this professional artist while developing your your own style. Cost is $55 WAC member price, $65 regular price. Supplies are required: 2) 16 x 20 canvasses available here for $6 each, our instructor recommends the following supplies available at most craft stores. Cadmium Red Medium, Cadmium Yellow Medium, Cobalt Blue, Permanent Green light, Mars Black, Titanium White and Burnt Sienna. Brushes include: No. 12 Flat, No. 10 Flat, No. 14 Round, No. 10 Filbert. Sign up soon, limited space available.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1–5 p.m., Thursday from 1–9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.