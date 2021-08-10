Invite champs!

Lancer golfers were all smiles after winning the eight-team Wauseon Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course on Monday. Lincolnview finished with a team score of 331 to easily outdistance runner up Wauseon (347). Grant Glossett led the Lancers with a 78, followed by Landon Price (81), Evan Miller (85) and Avery Slusher (87). Dane Ebel carded a 94 and Luke Bollenbacher finished with a 96. Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action Wednesday with a quad against Columbus Grove, Spencerville and Leipsic at Pike Run. Photo provided