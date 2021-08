Lincoln Highway group to meet in Convoy

VW independent news/submitted information

CONVOY — The Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 12, at Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, 110 West Tully Street in Convoy.

At 7 p.m. members will meet in the newly restored Opera House in Convoy for a short business meeting, then the group will be entertained by bluegrass music.