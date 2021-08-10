Van Wert places fifth at Defiance Invite

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Van Wert opened the season by finishing fifth out of 16 teams at the Defiance Boys Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday.

Jace Fast and Keaton Foster each carded an 82 to lead the Cougars, followed by Sam Houg (92), Blake Bohyer (85) and A.J. Proffitt (113). As a team, Van Wert finished with 351 points. Bryan won the invite with 328 points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (343), Napoleon (345), Bath (346) and Van Wert.

Van Wert is scheduled to compete at the Kalida Invitational on Wednesday.