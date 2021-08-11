Barbara V. Morris

Barbara V. (Poe) Morris, 94, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hopsice.

She was born on June 19, 1927, in Ridge Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of the late J. Clifford and M. Murae (Davies) Poe. On April 6, 1947, she married Donald W. Morris, who passed away on March 24, 2020.

Barbara was a homemaker and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, the Van Wert County OSU Extension Club, and the Van Wert County Farm Bureau.

Surviving are two sons, Steven D. (Linda) Morris of Sylvania, Ohio and Alan L. (Joyce) Morris of Van Wert; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Stoffel, Amy (Garrett) Sudimack, Laura (Joe) Cramer, Emily (Chris) Hass, and Jessica (Kevin) Peters; great grandchildren, Lucas Stoffel, Gavin, Landon and Anna Sudimack, Olivia, Abigail and Jacob Cramer, Reagan and Avery Hass, and Colton and William Peters; a sister, Mary K. (Jack) Peck of Antioch, Illinois, and a sister in law, Ruth Poe of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, David W. Poe; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jean Ellen and R.D. Thimlar.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, with Pastor David To, officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara`s memory may be made to Community Health Professionals-Hospice or to the Middle Point E.M.S.

