Haven of Hope donation

Since Noah Girod has been incarcerated at the Allen Correctional Institution, he’s made his time count by earning his GED and passing four other courses. Since enrolling at Sinclair College in the spring of 2020, his transcript shows he’s made the Dean’s List all three semesters. In continuing his commitment to giving back to Van Wert, Girod made a third $100 donation to a faith-based organization. The Haven of Hope provides homeless men a safe place to stay and guidance to get back on their feet and rehabilitate themselves. Girod’s donation will be used to help pay off Haven of Hope’s debt so that they can begin Phase 2, which will add services for women and families. Pictured above, Jamie Ramos, Executive Director of Haven of Hope hands a check for $100 from Girod to Vicki Smith, President of Haven of Hope. Photo submitted