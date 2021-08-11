Huggy Bear storm damage

An overnight storm system toppled this camper at Huggy Bear Campground in Middle Point. It happened shortly after 1:30 this morning and two occupants suffered minor bumps and scrapes and were rescued by the Middle Point firefighters, who cut through the roof. Awnings on several other campers were ripped off and a half dozen small trees were snapped off at the ground. A bean field to the west of the campground also had beans pushed to the ground, giving the indication that a short lived microburst moved through the area. Photos by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent