Operation Back to School event coming

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, located at 113 W. Central Avenue in Van Wert, in partnership with many Van Wert businesses and churches has set the date of Thursday, August 19 for their sixth annual Operation Back to School event for Van Wert County high school students.

This free event provides backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene items. High School students from the area may pre-register online at www.vanwertfirst.net by following the “Operation Back to School” high school student registration link or by stopping by the church office to fill out a registration form. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with games, food and a visit from the band ATTABOY at 7:30 p.m. Any student, whether school supplies are needed or not, should plan to come enjoy the evening activities.

Anyone wishing to volunteer at the event, to donate to help the project or for more information please call Teresa at First Church 419.238.0631 ext 307 or check the website at www.vanwertfirst.net and look through the ‘Operation Back to School’ and ‘eGiving’ links. VENMO has also been added as a way to accept donations using: @FirstUnited-Methodist.